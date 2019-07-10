U.S. accuses Iran of nuclear extortion but remains open to talks

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
VIENNA - The United States said on Wednesday Iran's breaches of its nuclear deal are an attempt at extortion, warning Tehran that it is isolating itself while at the same time repeating that Washington is open to talks.
"There is no credible reason for Iran to expand its nuclear program, and there is no way to read this as anything other than a crude and transparent attempt to extort payments from the international community," the U.S. statement to an emergency International Atomic Energy Agency board meeting said."We call on Iran to reverse its recent nuclear steps and cease any plans for further advancements in the future. The United States has made clear that we are open to negotiation without preconditions, and that we are offering Iran the possibility of a full normalization of relations.
