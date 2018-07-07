U.S. accuses Russia of stifling press freedom after court fines radio

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
WASHINGTON - The US State Department accused Moscow of stifling press freedom and media independence on Friday after a Russian court fined the US government-sponsored Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty for violating Russia's "foreign agent" law.
RFE/RL said the court found it guilty on Thursday of not complying fully with Moscow's foreign agent law and fined it 100,000 roubles ($1,585), which the broadcaster described as the latest step in a campaign against its operations.
"The Russian government continues to stifle press freedom and media independence," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement. "We condemn the selective targeting of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Voice of America under Russia's law on 'foreign agent' media outlets."
Russia designated RFE/RL and Voice of America as foreign agents in December. The decision required the outlets to include in any information they publish or broadcast to Russian audiences a statement mentioning their status as foreign agents.
The Russian designation was seen as retaliation for what Moscow said was unacceptable US pressure on Russian media in the United States.
US intelligence officials have accused the Kremlin of using Russian media it finances to influence US voters. Washington last year forced Russian state broadcaster RT to register its US-based affiliate as a foreign agent under US law.
Nauert said the Russian State Duma had approved additional legislation that could enable the government to extend the foreign agent designation to individual journalists in addition to media outlets.
"The United States again calls on the Russian government to uphold its commitments ... to respect the exercise of fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression, in Russia," Nauert said.