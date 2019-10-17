U.S. ambassador to tell House Trump said no 'quid pro quo' on Ukraine

WASHINGTON - The U.S. ambassador to the European Union plans to tell the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry that President Donald Trump told him multiple times that there was no "quid pro quo" with Ukraine.



According to prepared testimony, Ambassador Gordon Sondland also plans to tell three Democratic-led House committees that "inviting a foreign government to undertake investigations for the purpose of influencing an upcoming U.S. election would be wrong."He also plans to tell the panel that he was not on the July 25 call between Trump and the president of Ukraine and did not know that Trump brought up former Vice President Joe Biden, one of Trump's potential rivals in 2020 elections.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });