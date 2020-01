One US official said US satellites had detected the launch of two missiles shortly before the plane crashed, followed by evidence of an explosion. Two officials said Washington believed the downing of the plane was accidental.

The Ukrainian plane that crashed outside Tehran airport in the early hours of Wednesday morning was hit by an anti-aircraft missile, a Pentagon official, a senior US intelligence official and an Iraqi intelligence official have told Newsweek.The Pentagon declined to comment.An initial report on the crash released by Iran on Thursday showed that the plane was on fire before it hit the ground.