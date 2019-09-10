Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. announces new sanctions targeting Hamas, Islamic State, other groups

By REUTERS
September 10, 2019 20:52
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - The United States said it was imposing sanctions on a "wide range of terrorists and their supporters," including the Palestinian group Hamas and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, on Tuesday, on the eve of the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The sanctions targeted 15 leaders, individuals and entities affiliated with groups including Hamas, al Qaeda, Islamic State and Iran's IRGC, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 10, 2019
Rocket lands in Hof Ashkelon Regional Council - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut