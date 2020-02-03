US announces second case of person-to-person coronavirus transmission

CHICAGO - The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention on Monday announced another five confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus from China, including a second case of transmission within the United States, as the country works to try to limit the outbreak."We expect to see more cases of person-to-person spread," Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said during a conference call with reporters.The new cases include one in Massachusetts and four more in California. Four of the five patients had recently traveled to Wuhan in central China, where the outbreak originated.One of the patients in California was a close household contact of a person who was infected in China. It marked the second instance of person-to-person spread of the virus in the United States after such a case was announced last week in Illinois.The new coronavirus cases bring the total of US cases confirmed by the CDC to 11. The agency said it is currently monitoring 82 people for potential infection with the virus.Messonnier said the US Department of State is bringing more of its citizens back from Wuhan. She said the CDC over the weekend sent additional teams to specific locations where the planes will arrive.The passengers will be put under quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, she said.