US announces second case of person-to-person coronavirus transmission

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 3, 2020 20:05
CHICAGO - The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention on Monday announced another five confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus from China, including a second case of transmission within the United States, as the country works to try to limit the outbreak.
"We expect to see more cases of person-to-person spread," Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said during a conference call with reporters.The new cases include one in Massachusetts and four more in California. Four of the five patients had recently traveled to Wuhan in central China, where the outbreak originated.
One of the patients in California was a close household contact of a person who was infected in China. It marked the second instance of person-to-person spread of the virus in the United States after such a case was announced last week in Illinois.
The new coronavirus cases bring the total of US cases confirmed by the CDC to 11. The agency said it is currently monitoring 82 people for potential infection with the virus.
Messonnier said the US Department of State is bringing more of its citizens back from Wuhan. She said the CDC over the weekend sent additional teams to specific locations where the planes will arrive.
The passengers will be put under quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, she said.
WHO virus team could go to China this week, may include US
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 07:54 PM
Lockdown lifted on town in northern Israel after suspected security alert
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/03/2020 07:31 PM
Two drones downed near Syria's Hmeimim air base
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 06:55 PM
Turkey says hit 54 targets in Syria's Idlib, 'neutralized' 76 soldiers
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 06:35 PM
Iran ready to co-operate with EU to resolve nuclear deal issues
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 06:31 PM
3 Gazan fishermen arrested by IDF - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/03/2020 06:16 PM
Air Canada makes emergency landing after piece of landing gear falls
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 06:15 PM
Chinese woman detained for hiding coronavirus contact history
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 06:10 PM
Explosive balloons fall in Palestinian village in West Bank - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/03/2020 04:09 PM
Hong Kong suspends 4 more border crossings to curb spread of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 03:31 PM
China says good communication with Taiwan on coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 02:39 PM
Sporting events affected due to coronavirus epidemic
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 02:21 PM
Police arrest two West Ham fans for alleged homophobic gestures
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 02:15 PM
ISIS claims south London attack - Amaq news agency
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 02:07 PM
UK's Johnson vows action over early release of terrorism offenders
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 01:54 PM
