US arrests former Mexico police commander in El Chapo-linked cocaine probe

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 24, 2020 18:15
A former Mexican federal police commander was arrested on Friday for allegedly accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from Mexican drug cartels to help them send cocaine into the United States, in a case linked to imprisoned drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, U.S. prosecutors said.
The office of U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue in Brooklyn, New York said the defendant Ivan Reyes Arzate was arrested at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he was serving a 40-month prison term after pleading no contest in 2018 to obstruction charges in an Illinois case.
Reyes had been scheduled to be released on Jan. 27 and then deported to Mexico, before a federal grand jury indicted him on Thursday on three conspiracy charges, Donoghue's office said.
A lawyer for the defendant could not immediately be identified.
Reyes is expected to appear later Friday in a Brooklyn courtroom. Each charge carries a 10-year mandatory minimum prison sentence, and prosecutors want Reyes subjected to permanent detention, calling him a "significant flight risk."
According to Donoghue's office, Reyes received bribes from the El Seguimiento 39 cartel in exchange for helping protect its drug trafficking activities.
Multiple cooperating witnesses said other cartels including the Beltran Leyva Organization also paid bribes to Reyes for his assistance, Donoghue's office said.
According to prosecutors, Reyes worked from 2003 to 2016 in the Mexican federal police's Sensitive Investigative Unit, and from 2008 to 2016 was its top officer, making him the main contact for sharing information with U.S. law enforcement.
Prosecutors said Reyes' case was "presumptively related" to their cases in Brooklyn against Guzman and Genaro Garcia Luna, formerly Mexico's top security official, because the facts arose from the same criminal schemes, transactions and events.
Guzman is serving life in prison without parole after being convicted in last year.
Garcia Luna pleaded not guilty on Jan. 3 to accepting millions of dollars in bribes to let Guzman's Sinaloa drug cartel operate with impunity.
CDC confirms second US case of Wuhan coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 05:49 PM
Several injured, some presumed dead in shooting in Germany
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 05:43 PM
Erdogan: Turkish military in Libya to train pro-Serraj forces
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 05:32 PM
Erdogan says 400,000 people in Syria's Idlib moving towards Turkey
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 05:29 PM
Coronavirus risk to British public remains low - health minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 04:48 PM
Israel Ministry of Health recommends avoiding trips to Wuhan, China
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/24/2020 04:17 PM
EU's Borrell extends timeline for dispute mechanism on Iran deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 02:43 PM
Large explosion rips through building in Houston, Texas
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 02:29 PM
Breaking precedent, Trump to attend Washington anti-abortion march
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 01:33 PM
Iraq's top cleric calls for formation of new government
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 01:19 PM
Bulgaria set to expel two Russian diplomats over espionage
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 01:17 PM
Vladimir Putin appoints former economy minister Maxim Oreshkin as adviser
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 08:48 AM
Sea of Galilee rises by 4 cm
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/24/2020 08:47 AM
Shanghai Disney to be closed from Saturday to help prevent virus spread
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 08:45 AM
Hermon mountain closed to visitors due to snow
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/24/2020 08:17 AM
