U.S. auctioneer withdraws bidding for Star Wars lightsaber on authenticity issue

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
LOS ANGELES, Dec 10 - A California auction house on Monday withdrew from sale a lightsaber described as having been used by Luke Skywalker in the first "Star Wars" movie after fans raised concerns about its authenticity.
The lightsaber was due to be sold by Profiles in History at a Los Angeles auction on Thursday with an estimated sale price of up to $200,000.
It was described as having been one of five designed by Oscar-winning "Star Wars
" set decorator Roger Christian and used by actor Mark Hamill's young Skywalker character in the 1977 film "Star Wars: A New Hope
." Christian had supplied a letter of authenticity to accompany the sale.
"In light of conflicting information regarding the origin of Roger Christian’s Lightsaber, Profiles in History has decided to withdraw the piece from this auction until Mr. Christian can clear up the inconsistencies that have been brought to our attention," Profiles in History chief executive Joe Maddalena said in a statement.
Christian did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Profiles in History declined to comment further.
Some Hollywood memorabilia and "Star Wars
" fans had raised questions about whether the lightsaber was used by Hamill in the film, or might be a replica or prototype.
California-based Jason DeBord, the editor-in-chief of the originalprop.com blog, examined postings by Christian on social media websites in 2015 and 2016 in which the artist wrote about making recent exact prototypes of the 1977 Skywalker lightsaber.
"Star Wars
" movies have made billions of dollars at the box office worldwide, and props and costumes from the sci-fi saga can fetch sky-high prices at auction.
A different lightsaber used by Skywalker fetched $450,000 at auction last year.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>