U.S. auto safety agency to probe fatal Tesla crash in Los Angeles

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 1, 2020 02:29
WASHINGTON - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said late on Tuesday it will investigate a fatal Dec. 29 Tesla Inc crash in Los Angeles that killed two people.
The auto safety regulator said earlier this month it had opened a probe into a 12th Tesla crash that may be tied to the vehicle’s advanced Autopilot driver assistance system after a Tesla Model 3 rear-ended a parked police car in Connecticut.
NHTSA’s special crash investigation program will investigate the crash in Los Angeles of a 2016 Tesla. According to local news reports, the vehicle was speeding and ran a red light after exiting a freeway and crashed into another vehicle, killing its two occupants. The NHTSA did not say if autopilot was suspected in the Los Angeles crash.
