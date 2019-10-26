Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. bars flights to all Cuba airports except Havana beginning Dec 10

By REUTERS
October 26, 2019 00:47
 WASHINGTON - The U.S. government said on Friday it would bar U.S. airlines from flying to all destinations in Cuba besides Havana starting Dec. 10 as the Trump administration boosts pressure on the Cuban government.

The U.S. Transportation Department said in a notice it was taking the action at the request of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to "further the administration’s policy of strengthening the economic consequences to the Cuban regime for its ongoing repression of the Cuban people and its support for Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela."

The move will bar U.S. flights to any of the nine international airports in Cuba other than Havana. 


