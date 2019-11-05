Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. border patrol officer kills suspected undocumented immigrant

By REUTERS
November 5, 2019 09:18
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A suspected undocumented immigrant was shot and killed in Sunland Park, New Mexico on Monday after he fired at the U.S. patrol officers who were investigating a possible illegal border crossing, officials said.

The Customs and Border Protection officers were investigating in an area close to the border between the United States and Mexico, which is when they encountered the suspect and chased him on foot, the New Mexican state police said in a statement posted online."At some point during the chase, the suspect fired a weapon at the two border patrol agents," officials said.

One of the agents then shot back at the suspect, fatally wounding him, officials added.

"Emergency aid was rendered to the suspect and he was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries."

New Mexico State Police are investigating the case.

New Mexico Department of Public Safety and New Mexico State Police did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for further information.


