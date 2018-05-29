May 29 2018
U.S. calls for emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on Gaza attacks

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 29, 2018 22:23
The United States mission to the United Nations called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over the recent rocket and mortar attacks on Israel by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the US mission said in a statement Tuesday.

"The recent attacks out of Gaza are the largest we have seen since 2014," said US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

"Mortars fired by Palestinian militants hit civilian infrastructure, including a kindergarten. The Security Council should be outraged and respond to this latest bout of violence directed at innocent Israeli civilians, and the Palestinian leadership needs to be held accountable for what they’re allowing to happen in Gaza,” Haley said.


