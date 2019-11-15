NYC Conference
U.S. calls on Libya's Haftar to halt Tripoli war, warns against Russia's role

The United States on Friday called on eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar to stop his offensive on the capital held by the internationally recognized government and warned against Russian interference.
Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) has been trying since April to take Tripoli, part of a power struggle in the oil producing nation since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.He is backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and most recently Russian mercenaries, according to diplomats and Tripoli officials. The LNA denies it has foreign backing.
"The United States calls on the 'Libyan National Army' to end its offensive on Tripoli," the U.S. State Department said in statement late on Thursday after a visit to Washington by the Tripoli-based foreign and interior ministers.
Both sides launched a U.S.-Libyan security dialog.
"The U.S. delegation, representing a number of U.S. government agencies, underscored support for Libya's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's attempts to exploit the conflict against the will of the Libyan people," the statement said.
It was the strongest U.S. statement since Russian mercenaries were first sighted in Tripoli in September fighting alongside the LNA, which is allied to a parallel government in eastern Libya.
President Donald Trump called Haftar in the first weeks of the offensive, which has failed to breach Tripoli's defenses, in a move that some diplomats took as sign Washington might be backing the former Gaddafi officer.
Trump "recognized Field Marshal Haftar's significant role in fighting terrorism and securing Libya's oil resources, and the two discussed a shared vision for Libya's transition to a stable, democratic political system," the White House said at the time.
A parallel central bank in eastern Libya received increased deliveries of new banknotes from Russia this year, Russian customs data showed last month.
While Russia has provided Haftar with support, it has simultaneously cultivated relations with the internationally recognized Government of National Accord in Tripoli.
Kiev says Macron promised Zelenskiy support ahead of east Ukraine summit
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2019 08:15 PM
Former U.S. envoy: corrupt Ukrainians found U.S. partners
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2019 04:52 PM
Senior state source claims Israel did not agree to stop targeted killings
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/15/2019 01:58 PM
Russian spy chief: New Start treaty with U.S. unlikely to be extended
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2019 01:18 PM
Islamic Jihad in-fighting after Hamas did not join attack on Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/15/2019 10:50 AM
Israel agreed to cease targeted killings policy - Arab media
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 11/15/2019 09:45 AM
S.Korea, U.S. defense chiefs reaffirm commitment to defend from N. Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2019 08:30 AM
IDF confirms striking PIJ targets following ceasefire breach
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/15/2019 03:04 AM
Lebanese media: agreement on naming Safadi as next PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2019 01:12 AM
IAF attacks PIJ targets in Gaza Strip
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/15/2019 01:04 AM
Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to prevent release of his tax returns
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2019 12:52 AM
Executors of Jeffrey Epstein's estate propose victim compensation fund
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2019 12:22 AM
Student gunman kills 2, wounds 3 at California high school, shoots self
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/14/2019 11:42 PM
Sirens heard in Sderot, Sapir Academic College, Ibim, Mefalsim
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 10:05 PM
Head of Democratic Union Horowitz: Third election better than Netanyahu
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 07:36 PM
