U.S. charges New York man who boasted of huge investment returns with fraud

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A New York man who boasted of generating returns of 362% in fewer than five years by day-trading Standard & Poor's 500 futures contracts was charged by U.S. authorities on Friday with defrauding investors out of more than $19 million and spending much of it on luxuries.
The Department of Justice charged Paul Rinfret with securities fraud and wire fraud, while the Securities and Exchange Commission filed civil charges against the 70-year-old resident of Manhasset, New York, located on Long Island.
A lawyer for Rinfret could not immediately be identified.
Authorities said Rinfret lured investors into buying interests in his Plandome Partners limited partnership by touting his investing successes, which he said involved the use of a proprietary algorithm that also enabled him to go years without a monthly loss.
In fact, authorities said Rinfret did little trading and often lost money when he did, and instead used Plandome as a "piggy bank" for the rental of a 6-bedroom vacation home in the Hamptons, cars, jewelry, custom kitchen cabinets, an engagement party for his son, payments to family, and other expenses.
Authorities said Rinfret admitted parts of his fraud in communications this year with two investors who sought to redeem their money.
The SEC said Rinfret told one investor that "everything was fabricated," including account statements, and that while he was trying to raise money from four of his wife's business clients, he added: "if I'm going to jail, why drag 4 new ppl into this."
The cases are U.S. v. Rinfret, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-mag-06049; and SEC v Rinfret et al in the same court, No. 19-06037.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>