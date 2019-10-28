Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. confirms killing of Baghdadi's right-hand man in Syria -official

By REUTERS
October 28, 2019 22:32
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The United States on Monday confirmed the killing of Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir, Islamic State spokesman and a high-ranking figure within the jihadi group, in a separate U.S. operation, according to a senior State Department official.

On Sunday, the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said al-Muhajir was killed in a joint raid between Kurdish-led and U.S. forces in northern Syria.Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) General Commander Mazloum Abdi said it was "a continuation of the previous operation" in which Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed over the weekend. Mazloum described the jihadist spokesman as Baghdadi's right-hand man.

Muhajir was killed in the Syrian town of Jarablus in Aleppo province, said the U.S. official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity.

The operation which led to "the demise of his (Baghdadi) No. 2, or one of his No. 2s," was also carried out by U.S. forces, the official said, adding that the SDF had a big role in it.

Baghdadi, an Iraqi jihadist who rose from obscurity to declare himself "caliph" of all Muslims as the leader of Islamic State, died by detonating a suicide vest after fleeing into a dead-end tunnel as elite U.S. special operations forces closed in over the weekend, according to the U.S. government.

Islamic State has no declared successor as leader. But the group has in the past proved resilient, continuing to mount or inspire attacks in the region and beyond despite losing most of its territory in recent years.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 28, 2019
A 20-year-old hiker dies after falling in the Judean desert

By MAARIV ONLINE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings