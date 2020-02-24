US considers response after China expels American journalists

The United States is considering a range of responses to China's "egregious act" in expelling three US journalists, a spokesman for White House National Security Council (NSC) said on Monday.Beijing said on Thursday it might take more action against the Wall Street Journal, a day after revoking the press credentials of three of the US newspaper's correspondents over a column that China said was racist."The United States condemns Beijing's expulsion of three Wall Street Journal foreign correspondents," White House NSC spokesman John Ullyot said. "The United States is considering a range of responses to this egregious act."The official was asked to comment on a Bloomberg News report saying that the United States was weighing whether to expel Chinese journalists in response. He did not specifically comment on that.