May 15 2018
|
Sivan, 1, 5778
|
U.S. continuing to plan for Trump-Kim summmit, State Dept. says

By REUTERS
May 15, 2018 22:54
WASHINGTON - The US State Department said on Tuesday it was continuing to plan for a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month despite a report that Pyongyang was suspending talks with the South over US military drills.

"Kim Jong Un had said previously that he understands the need and the utility of the United States and the Republic of Korea continuing in its joint exercises," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a briefing shortly after the North Korean announcement.

"We will continue to go ahead and plan the meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un," she said.


