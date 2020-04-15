The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US coronavirus deaths top 30,000

By REUTERS  
APRIL 15, 2020 22:05
Total US coronavirus deaths topped 30,000 on Wednesday, after a record single-day increase in COVID-19-related fatalities the prior day, according to a Reuters tally.
The United States reported 2,364 deaths on Tuesday, far above the previous daily high of 2,069 recorded on April 10, according to a Reuters tally.US deaths on Wednesday stood at 30,039, up 1,593 with many states yet to report. Cases topped 615,000 in the United States and 2 million globally.
Despite the spike in deaths, there were tentative signs in some parts of the country that the outbreak was beginning to ebb.
Governors of about 20 states with few coronavirus cases believe they may be ready to start the process of reopening their economies by President Donald Trump's May 1 target date, a top US health official said on Wednesday.
Of the 50 US states, 17 reported fewer than 100 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.
Governors in harder-hit states - New York, California, Louisiana, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Michigan - said there was a need for more widespread testing before starting to end America's coronavirus shutdown, which has thrown millions out of work with the closing of restaurants, businesses and schools.
Health officials have noted that death figures are a lagging indicator of the outbreak, coming after the most severely ill patients fall sick, and do not mean stay-at-home restrictions are failing to curb transmissions.
New York state and some other hard-hit areas continue to report sharp decreases in hospitalizations and numbers of patients on ventilators, although front-line healthcare workers and resources remained under extraordinary stress.
Officials have also cautioned that coronavirus-related death figures are likely an undercount due to people dying at home or in nursing homes who were never tested for the virus.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
Israel Police remove road blocks in Bnei Brak
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/15/2020 11:08 PM
Libya's government imposes 10-day curfew to combat coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 10:59 PM
US senator: Apple, Google must clarify how tracing is not invasive
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 10:35 PM
Yoav Galant hosted family for Passover despite coronavirus restrictions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/15/2020 09:39 PM
New York coronavirus hospitalizations down for second day
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 08:32 PM
Pompeo urges Chinese diplomat on full transparency on coronavirus outbrea
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 08:23 PM
127th Israeli dies of coronavirus: 94-year-old man
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/15/2020 07:56 PM
Health Ministry performed 11,501 coronavirus tests on Tuesday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/15/2020 07:47 PM
Jordan says will ease lockdown by allowing more businesses to open
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 07:17 PM
US defense secretary: China still withholding information on coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 07:03 PM
Defeat virus first, criticize later, WHO envoy says after US funding halt
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 06:30 PM
100 ventilators arrive to Israel from the US
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/15/2020 05:26 PM
Saudi king approves more private sector coronavirus crisis aid
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 04:24 PM
CDC director: 19-20 US states may be ready to reopen May 1
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 03:58 PM
Germany to extend coronavirus lockdown until May with some easing
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 03:22 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by