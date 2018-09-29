U.S. court lets Congress members sue Trump over foreign payments

Breaking news.
WASHINGTON - A federal court on Friday refused to immediately dismiss a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of violating a constitutional anti-corruption provision by accepting foreign payments through his hotels and businesses without the permission of Congress.
US District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington said in a 58-page ruling that lawmakers who brought the suit had legal standing to sue the president for allegedly flouting the US Constitution's "emoluments" clause, which prevents federal officeholders from accepting presents and other benefits from foreign governments without the "consent" of Congress.
