U.S. demands to change nuclear deal unacceptable -Iranian official

By REUTERS
September 23, 2019 21:39
UNITED NATIONS - U.S. demands to change a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers are unacceptable, a senior Iranian official told Reuters, as tensions have spiked between Washington and Tehran after an attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia on Sept. 14.

"We will never renegotiate a deal that took us years to reach ... Iran's leadership supports diplomacy but if Americans want to ease tension, they should lift sanctions and end pressure on Tehran," the senior official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.


