Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. diplomatic team has left northeast Syria -U.S. official

By REUTERS
October 14, 2019 13:07
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A U.S. diplomatic team that was working on stabilization projects in northeast Syria has left the country, a U.S. official said on Monday, a day after Washington said it was withdrawing 1,000 troops from Syria.

The official said the troops were still in Syria but early phases of the withdrawal had started, without giving details. Two U.S. officials said on Sunday the United States is considering plans to withdraw the bulk of the troops from northern Syria in the coming days.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 14, 2019
Catalan regional leader demands amnesty for convicted separatists

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings