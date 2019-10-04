U.S. diplomats drafted statement for Ukraine to probe Trump rivals - NYT

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

By REUTERS
October 4, 2019 02:31
WASHINGTON - Two U.S. diplomats drafted a statement in August for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that would have committed his country to investigate President Donald Trump's political rivals, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

The statement was drafted by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, the Times said, citing three people briefed on the draft statement.


