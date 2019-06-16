U.S. does not want war with Iran, continues diplomacy -Pompeo

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
While it is "unmistakable" that Iran was responsible for the attacks on two tankers last week, the United States does not want to go to war with Tehran, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.
In an interview with "Fox News Sunday," Pompeo said, "President Trump has done everything he can to avoid war. We don't want war." But he added that Washington will guarantee free navigation through vital shipping areas. "The United States is going make sure that we take all the actions necessary, diplomatic and otherwise that achieve that outcome."