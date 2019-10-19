U.S. energy secretary won't comply with Democrats' impeachment probe

US Energy Secretary Rick Perry will not turn over documents to congressional Democrats who had subpoenaed them over his role in Ukraine as part of their impeachment probe into President Donald Trump, according to US media reports on Friday.

Three US House of Representatives committees subpoenaed Perry on Oct. 10 for any role he played in Trump's push to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate his political rival, former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

