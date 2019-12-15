The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

US envoy arrives in Sout Korea as North Korea ramps up pressure

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 15, 2019 11:56
INCHEON, South Korea - Stephen Biegun, the U.S. special envoy for North Korea, arrived in South Korea on Sunday as Pyongyang stepped up pressure on Washington to make concessions to revive stalled denuclearisation talks ahead of a year-end deadline.
Biegun's arrival came a day after North Korea said it made another "crucial test" at a rocket launch site to develop a strategic weapon to deter U.S. nuclear threats.Analysts said such tests could help North Korea build more reliable intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) capable of reaching the United States.
Biegun did not make any comments upon arrival at an airport near Seoul on Sunday afternoon.
Biegun plans to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday, as part of his three-day stay before leaving for Tokyo to consult with his Japanese counterpart. It is unclear whether he will meet with North Korean officials at the inter-Korean border.
Biegun’s trip led to speculation he might try to salvage negotiations by reaching out to North Korea, or by publicly sending a message.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump met three times since last year to negotiate an end to Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs, but there has been scant progress.
North Korea has vowed to take an unspecified “new path” if the United States fails to address its demands before the end of the year.
Tension has been rising in recent weeks as Pyongyang has conducted a series of weapons tests and stepped up criticism of the United States, stoking fears the two countries could return to a collision course that they had been on before launching diplomacy last year.
   
Philippines mayor says one child killed in earthquake
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/15/2019 11:57 AM
Report: Moshe Kahlon will not run for the 23rd Knesset
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 10:32 AM
Liberman salutes wounded IDF soldiers in honor of Day of Appreciation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 10:07 AM
IDF detains two in connection with stone throwing in Judea and Samaria
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 10:03 AM
171 Palestinians arrested after illegally entering Israeli territory
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 09:23 AM
Four people detained, one arrested, for torching two vehicles
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 09:17 AM
Lebanon: 25 injured in clashes with security forces, Hezbollah and Amal
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 09:03 AM
Blue and White party: "There will be no anti-Ultra Orthodox campaign"
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 07:48 AM
China suspends planned tariffs scheduled for Dec. 15 on some U.S. goods
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/15/2019 06:21 AM
New Zealand recovery teams return to volcanic island, two remain missing
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/15/2019 04:53 AM
Mossad thwarted series of terror attacks in Denmark
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/14/2019 08:07 PM
Bennett: New Right party will be running independently in upcoming electi
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/14/2019 07:58 PM
Turkey banishes Israeli research ship - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/14/2019 07:57 PM
USC, NC State, OSU, KU receive NCAA notice of allegations
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/14/2019 07:05 PM
Namibia rhino poaching drops in 2019, after sharp rise last year
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/14/2019 06:25 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by