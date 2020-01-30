The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

US evacuees from China placed under 72-hour 'hold' at military base

The group was evacuated from Wuhan at the epicenter of the outbreak aboard a US government-chartered plane.

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 30, 2020 02:34
People waiting for passengers wear masks at Pearson airport arrivals, shortly after Toronto Public Health received notification of Canada's first presumptive confirmed case of coronavirus, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 25, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO)
People waiting for passengers wear masks at Pearson airport arrivals, shortly after Toronto Public Health received notification of Canada's first presumptive confirmed case of coronavirus, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 25, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO)
 MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, California - Nearly 200 American citizens airlifted from China in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak arrived on Wednesday at a US military base in California, where they will remain isolated for at least 72 hours of medical evaluation, public health officials said.
The group, mostly US diplomats and their families, was evacuated from Wuhan at the epicenter of the outbreak aboard a US government-chartered plane that stopped to refuel in Alaska on Tuesday night before flying on to March Air Reserve Base, about 60 miles (97 km) east of Los Angeles.
Foreign governments have begun flying their citizens out of Wuhan, as the death toll has risen and the city has entered into a virtual quarantine, with Chinese authorities trying to contain the virus.
The 195 passengers at March air base were medically screened by Chinese government and US State Department officials before boarding the plane in Wuhan, and again in Alaska by a team from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC officials said.
All the passengers have agreed to voluntarily remain in special housing at the military base, cordoned off from base personnel, for 72 hours.
"These people are not under federal quarantine orders," said Dr. Christopher Braden, deputy director of the CDC's National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases.
"I personally talked to them when they were disembarking and going through their first screening checks. They were happy to be here. They were very cooperative with the questions," Braden told a news conference at the Riverside University Health System Medical Center, near the base.
NO ONE SHOWED SYMPTOMS
The US evacuees, who underwent another round of screening on arrival in California, will be given further medical evaluations, including a blood test for exposure to the virus, over the next three days, the officials said.
None of the arriving passengers has so far exhibited any symptoms of illness, the officials said.
The screening in Alaska included a questionnaire to check for factors that would deem them to have been at high risk of infection, including exposure to someone diagnosed with coronavirus or close contact to someone living with a person who was sick.
"There were no individuals who responded to the questions indicating they were high risk," Dr. Nancy Knight, director of the CDC's Division of Global Health Protection. "We are reassessing that now."
One person on the original evacuation manifest was barred from boarding the plane in China because they had a fever.
The plan is to allow the evacuees to return to their homes once the initial evaluation period is over, provided there is no indication of exposure or illness, the officials said.
At that point, absent any symptoms or a positive test result, an individual would be considered non-infectious, and would be permitted to travel on public transportation without putting others at any risk, Braden said.
FREE TO LEAVE?
People who may be incubating the infection before any symptoms appear are not believed to be contagious, Braden said.
However, health authorities will continue "active monitoring" of all the passengers through the end of a 14-day incubation period, and plans are in place to isolate any individual who shows signs of illness after they go home.
If any evacuees test positive or falls ill in the next three days, they would be transferred to the Riverside Medical Center for isolation and treatment, and authorities would decide what measures need to be taken for the rest of the group, Braden said.
Asked if someone in the group who tested negative before the 72-hours hold was over would be free to leave the base early if they wanted, Knight said that would lead to a conversation that "would be discussed up to the highest levels within the US government," Knight said.
"If we think a person is a danger to the community, we can institute an individual quarantine for that person, and we will," Braden added. "If we think it's risky, then we have the tools to protect the public and we will use them."
So far, five cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in the United States, none of them fatal, Braden said. A further 165, other than the plane passengers, are under evaluation.
"There's no indication we have any transmission from those cases, and therefore the risk for people in the United State, we believe, is low," Braden said.


Tags diplomacy Military coronavirus Wuhan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting the conversation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi Trump's peace plan is a realistic vision By ODED REVIVI
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
3 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
4 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
5 Coronavirus spreads - interactive map
A map of the deadly Coronavirus outbreaks
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by