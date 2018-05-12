May 12 2018
Iyar, 27, 5778
U.S. fighter jets intercept Russian bombers off Alaska

By REUTERS
May 12, 2018 08:16
Two US fighter jets intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off the coast of Alaska on Friday, media reported.

The Russian TU-95 "Bear" bombers flew into a so-called Air Defense Identification Zone located about 200 miles off Alaska's west coast, at about 10 a.m. EST (1400 GMT), North American Aerospace Defense Command spokesman Canadian Army Major Andrew Hennessy said in a statement to CNN.

Two Alaska-based NORAD F-22 fighter jets intercepted and visually identified the Russian bombers until they left the identification zone and the Russian aircraft never entered US airspace, CNN reported, citing the statement.


