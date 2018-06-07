June 07 2018
|
Sivan, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

U.S. first lady Melania Trump makes first public appearance in weeks

By REUTERS
June 7, 2018 01:11
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



WASHINGTON - US first lady Melania Trump reappeared in front of the cameras on Wednesday for the first time since May 10, traveling with her husband President Donald Trump to a hurricane briefing.



Melania Trump underwent a surgical procedure on May 14 to treat a benign kidney condition which the White House said was successful. She was released from hospital on May 19, the White House said.



"She went through a little rough patch, but she's doing great," the president said, introducing his wife at the beginning of a hurricane briefing at the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Washington.

"She's done a fantastic job as First Lady. The people love you," he said. The Trumps have complained on Twitter about what they have described as unfair speculation about her lengthy absence from the public eye.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 7, 2018
UAE says Iraq election shows waning Iranian influence

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut