U.S. forces attack Syrian al Qaeda facility - Defense Dept

By REUTERS
August 31, 2019 19:04
U.S. forces struck an al Qaeda facility north of Idlib in Syria on Saturday in an attack aimed at the organization's leadership, U.S. Central Command, part of the Department of Defense, said.

"This operation targeted AQ-S leaders responsible for attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians," Lt. Col. Earl Brown, CENTCOM Chief of Media Operations, said in an emailed statement.


