US imposes fresh sanctions on Iranian individuals, companies

By REUTERS  
MARCH 26, 2020 17:07
The United States on Thursday blacklisted 20 Iran- and Iraq-based companies, officials and individuals, accusing them of supporting terrorist groups and ramping up pressure on Tehran even as the Islamic Republic battles the coronavirus outbreak.
The US Treasury Department said in a statement that the individuals and entities supported Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and its elite foreign paramilitary and espionage arm, the Quds Force, as well as transferred lethal aid to Iran-backed militias in Iraq, including Kataib Hezbollah and Asaib Ahl al-Haq.
Treasury said the people and entities were involved in smuggling weapons to Iraq and Yemen and selling US-blacklisted Iranian oil to the Syrian government, among other activities.
The sanctions freeze any US-held assets of those designated and generally bar Americans from doing business with them.
"Iran employs a web of front companies to fund terrorist groups across the region, siphoning resources away from the Iranian people and prioritizing terrorist proxies over the basic needs of its people,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement.
Coronavirus crisis could destroy far more than 25 million jobs -ILO
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 05:33 PM
IDF strikes down a Hezbollah drone
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/26/2020 05:32 PM
China to suspend entry of foreigners with visas, residence permits
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 05:30 PM
Meretz leader Nitzan Horovitz: You elected Gantz? You got Netanyahu
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/26/2020 05:29 PM
Armenia reports first death related to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 04:51 PM
Venezuela's Maduro to face U.S. drug trafficking charges - source
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 04:17 PM
Transportation Minister lauds Gantz for ‘getting a backbone'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/26/2020 04:06 PM
Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 1,019 to 7,431 -authorities
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 03:38 PM
Mnuchin: Americans to get aid within three weeks amid coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 03:37 PM
200 Arab-Israeli students return from Jordan
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/26/2020 03:19 PM
Vietnam quarantines tens of thousands in camps amid coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 02:41 PM
Coronavirus: Sick Israelis spikes to 2,666
  • By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
  • 03/26/2020 02:14 PM
A sixth Israeli has died from coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/26/2020 01:49 PM
Naftali Bennett: IDF prepared for shutdown, but we'll ease into it
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 03/26/2020 01:40 PM
Saudi Arabia releases 250 immigration offenders amid coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 12:56 PM
