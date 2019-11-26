The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

U.S. judge backs House subpoena for ex-White House counsel's testimony

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 26, 2019 01:07
 WASHINGTON - Former White House counsel Don McGahn must comply with a congressional subpoena seeking his testimony about President Donald Trump's efforts to impede the now-completed federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, a judge ruled on Monday.
In an important case about presidential powers, U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in Washington rejected the Trump administration's legal claim that current and former senior White House officials cannot be compelled to testify before Congress.
McGahn, who left his post in October 2018, last May defied a subpoena from the Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee for testimony. The subpoena was issued months before the House opened an impeachment inquiry in September into the Republican president's actions concerning Ukraine. The committee sued McGahn in August to try to enforce the subpoena.
Jackson's ruling concerns only McGahn's testimony. But by rejecting Trump's key legal argument for defying congressional subpoenas it could give other former and current presidential advisers a legal basis for cooperating with the ongoing House impeachment inquiry, legal experts said.
The Trump administration has refused to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry as well as other Democratic-led investigations and has directed current and former officials to defy subpoenas for documents and testimony. There are other legal fights over subpoenas seeking Trump tax and financial records.
McGahn emerged as a pivotal figure in the 448-page report completed in March by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller that detailed Russian interference in the 2016 election, through a campaign of hacking and propaganda, as well as extensive contacts between Trump's campaign and Moscow.
Mueller's report, released in redacted form in April, revealed about 10 instances in which Trump took actions aimed at impeding the investigation. Mueller did not exonerate Trump of obstruction of justice, though Attorney General William Barr, a Trump appointee, afterward decided that the president had not committed obstruction.
When the committee sued McGahn in August, it said it needed to speak with him to help lawmakers decide whether to include Trump's actions toward the Mueller investigation as part of an impeachment inquiry.
According to the Mueller report, McGahn told Mueller's team that Trump repeatedly instructed him to have the special counsel removed and then asked him to deny having been so instructed when word of the action emerged in news reports. McGahn did not carry out either instruction.
McGahn's relationship with Trump was strained by events of the Mueller investigation. Trump replaced him with Pat Cipollone, who still holds the job.
Several aides and advisers to Trump were charged in the Mueller investigation. All but two pleaded guilty, while longtime adviser Roger Stone and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort were convicted by juries. Mueller said he found insufficient evidence to charge Trump with criminal conspiracy concerning Russia.
House Democratic leaders have focused their impeachment inquiry on Ukraine, but have discussed pursuing a broader count of obstruction of Congress among any articles of impeachment - formal charges - brought against Trump. McGahn's testimony could bolster that part of their inquiry.
House passage of any articles of impeachment would lead to a trial in the Senate on whether to convict Trump and remove him from office. The Senate is controlled by Trump's fellow Republicans, who have shown little support for removing him.
U.S. Supreme court extends block on Trump financial records dispute
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/26/2019 01:40 AM
Schiff: Trump impeachment inquiry report will be sent in early December
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 10:43 PM
Unidentified aircraft bomb Aleppo -report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/25/2019 10:17 PM
Arab League formally rejects U.S. policy shift on Israeli settlements
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 09:56 PM
Blue and White may form Knesset committee to curb Netanyahu's immunity
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/25/2019 09:24 PM
Lebanon business group urges general strike to push for end to crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 08:43 PM
Gideon Saar: Likud has reached dead end
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
  • 11/25/2019 08:04 PM
Qatar, Kuwait told U.S. they will join naval coalition, official says
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 07:29 PM
Syria constitutional talks stuck on first day of new round
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 06:59 PM
Trump ordered Pentagon to let convicted Navy SEAL keep elite forces pin
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 06:55 PM
Rocket launched from Gaza Strip into Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/25/2019 06:45 PM
Mexico urges Pelosi to move ahead with trade deal approval
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 06:14 PM
U.S. Supreme Court turns away murder case highlighted in 'Serial' podcast
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 05:01 PM
Mexico doesn't expect US to designate drug cartels terrorists
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 04:58 PM
Yair Lapid: Netanyahu dragging us into civil war
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/25/2019 04:40 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by