Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. judge blocks Trump rule limiting visas, green cards for immigrants

By REUTERS
October 11, 2019 21:31
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 NEW YORK - A U.S. federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked a Trump administration rule that would deny visas and permanent residency to certain aspiring immigrants deemed likely to require government assistance in the future.

The rule, which was finalized in August, vastly expanded who could be considered a possible "public charge" from someone who would be primarily dependent on the government to someone who might at some point need temporary government help such as food stamps or housing vouchers. 


Related Content

Breaking news
October 11, 2019
U.S. ex-ambassador to Ukraine testifies under subpoena -Democrats

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings