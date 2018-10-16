U.S. judge dismisses Stormy Daniels defamation lawsuit against Trump

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A US judge on Monday dismissed adult film actress Stormy Daniels's defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump and ordered her to pay his attorney's fees, saying a tweet the president had written referring to her was protected by free-speech laws.
Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said they would appeal the decision.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. Daniels has said that in 2011, a man approached her in a Las Vegas parking lot and threatened her after she had agreed to talk about her experience with Trump in an interview. She then released a sketch of the man.
Trump responded by dismissing her claims in a tweet, saying, "A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!"
Daniels, who has also sued over a $130,000 hush money agreement over the alleged encounter, sued over the tweet, claiming it made her appear to be a liar. Attorneys for Trump have sought to dismiss both lawsuits.
In his ruling, Judge S. James Otero said Trump's tweet was protected by freedom of speech.
"The Court agrees with Mr. Trump's argument because the tweet in question constitutes 'rhetorical hyperbole' normally associated with politics and public discourse in the United States. The First Amendment protects this type of rhetorical statement," Otero wrote. Otero presides over both lawsuits.
Charles Harder, Trump's lawyer, said the amount of the award for Trump's attorneys' fees would be determined later.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>