U.S. judge restores nationwide block on Trump administration's asylum ban

By REUTERS
September 9, 2019 18:54
A federal judge in California on Monday reinstated a nationwide bar on a new Trump administration rule that aimed to block almost all asylum applications at the US-Mexico border.

San Francisco-based US District Judge Jon Tigar had previously issued a nationwide injunction blocking the rule, which requires most immigrants who want asylum to first seek safe haven in a third country they had traveled through on their way to the United States.But the Ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals narrowed it to only border states within its jurisdiction, California and Arizona, and sent the question back to Tigar. He ruled it should apply across the entire border.


