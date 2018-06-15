June 15 2018
|
Tammuz, 2, 5778
|
U.S. judge sends Manafort to jail pending trial

By REUTERS
June 15, 2018 18:53
WASHINGTON - A federal judge on Friday revoked bail conditions for Paul Manafort, a move that will force US President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman to spend his time in a jail cell awaiting his criminal trial.

US District Judge Amy Berman made the decision after prosecutors working for Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russia's role in the 2016 presidential election, alleged that Manafort and one of his associates had tried to tamper with witnesses in the case.

Since Manafort was first indicted last October, he has remained on home confinement, required to wear an electronic-monitoring device. His trial is scheduled for September. His trial on related charges in Virginia is set for July.


