U.S. judge to reconsider house arrest for Giuliani associate

By REUTERS
November 1, 2019 13:30
Breaking news

A judge is expected on Friday to consider whether an associate of US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, should remain under house arrest while he awaits trial on charges of illegally funneling money to a pro-Trump election committee and other politicians.


A lawyer for Igor Fruman, a Belarus-born businessman, is scheduled to appear before US District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan to argue that his client should be allowed to move more freely. Fruman, who lives in Florida, is not expected to appear.
Fruman was arrested on Oct. 9 at a Washington-area airport along with another Florida businessman, Ukraine-born Lev Parnas. Authorities said the two were preparing to leave the United States with one-way plane tickets.


Fruman's lawyer, Todd Blanche, said in a court filing on Wednesday that Fruman should not be subject to house arrest or electronic GPS monitoring as conditions of his bail, calling them "onerous."


