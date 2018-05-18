May 18 2018
|
Sivan, 4, 5778
|
U.S. lawmakers plan hearings on 'emboldened' China

By REUTERS
May 18, 2018 01:01
WASHINGTON - US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee leaders said on Thursday they will hold a series of hearings in coming months looking at what they see as serious threats from China, continuing strong calls in Congress for tough dealings with Beijing.

"China has only become emboldened and now may be the pre-eminent threat to American security, our economy and our values," US Representative Devin Nunes, the committee's Republican chairman, said at a hearing focused on China's military expansion.

He said the committee would also look at issues including China's efforts "both legal and illicit" to acquire national security technology and US intellectual property, its "influence campaign" and its technology strategy.

The public hearing - unusual for a committee that conducts most of its business behind closed doors - took place the same day as Washington and Beijing were launching a second round of talks to try to avert a trade war.

Representative Adam Schiff, the committee's top Democrat, said he hoped the panel would hold more public hearings related to China, particularly focusing on cyber security threats.


