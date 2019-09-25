U.S. leads condemnation of China for 'horrific' repression of Muslims

The United States led more than 30 countries in condemning what it called China's "horrific campaign of repression" against Muslims in Xinjiang at an event on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly that was denounced by China.



In highlighting abuses against ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in China, Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan said on Tuesday the United Nations and its member states had "a singular responsibility to speak up when survivor after survivor recounts the horrors of state repression."The United Nations says at least 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained in what China describes as "vocational training centers" to stamp out extremism and give people new skills.



Sullivan said it was incumbent on U.N. member states to ensure it was able to closely monitor human rights abuses by China and added that it must seek "immediate, unhindered, and unmonitored" access to the western region of Xinjiang for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.



Sullivan said Tuesday's event was co-sponsored by Canada, Germany, the Netherlands and Britain, and was joined by more than 30 U.N. states, representatives of the European Union and more than 20 nongovernmental organizations, as well as Uighur victims.



