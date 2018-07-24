U.S.-led Coalition says it killed Islamic State members targeting Saudi Arabia, West

Breaking news.
BAGHDAD - The US-led coalition fighting Islamic State said on Tuesday it has killed high-value leaders from the group who were planning attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, the United States and Sweden.
On April 24, a coalition air strike killed Syrian-based Islamic State member Munawwar al-Mutayari in Operation Inherent Resolve, the coalition said in a statement. He had been planning attacks on Saudi Arabia.
Soufiane Makouh, a Belgian foreign fighter who traveled to Syria to plan attacks against the United States and its interests, was killed by an air strike on June 2.
The coalition said that on June 12 an air strike killed Simak, identified as an Islamic State intelligence officer linked to a cell plotting attacks in Sweden.
Reuters could not independently verify these planned attacks.