Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S.-led anti-IS coalition ministers to meet in Washington on Nov. 14

By REUTERS
October 28, 2019 19:22
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A group of foreign ministers from the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State will convene in Washington on November 14, a senior State Department official said on Monday, and discuss the next step in the wake of the killing of the group's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi over the weekend.

The official, speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity, also said there has not been a serious deterioration in the security of the prisons where Islamic State captives are held in northeastern Syria. The region had seen clashes and fighting after Turkey's incursion that began on Oct 9 and was halted last week.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 28, 2019
UK PM Johnson accepts EU's Brexit delay

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings