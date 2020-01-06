US denies reports it will withdraw all forces from Iraq

"There's been no decision whatsoever to leave Iraq," Esper said, when asked about the letter, adding there had also been no plans issued to prepare to leave.

The leaked letter from the US military to Iraq was instead a poorly worded draft document meant to only underscore increased movement of forces, the top US general told reporters.

"Poorly worded, implies withdrawal. That's not what's happening," US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a group of reporters, stressing there was no withdrawal being planned.

"I don't know what that letter is ... We're trying to find out where that's coming from, what that is. But there's been no decision made to leave Iraq. Period."