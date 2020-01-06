US denies reports it will withdraw all forces from Iraq

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper stated that the US has no plans to pull out of Iraq after reports claimed that the United States military wrote to Iraq on Monday saying it would pull out of the country and would be repositioning forces over the next few days and weeks, a letter seen by Reuters showed.
There are roughly 5,000 US troops in Iraq.Several helicopters could be heard flying over Baghdad on Monday night. It was not immediately clear if this was a related development. The letter said coalition forces would be using helicopters to evacuate."Sir, in deference to the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq, and as requested by the Iraqi Parliament and the Prime Minister, CJTF-OIR will be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement," read the letter.It was signed by United States Marine Corps Brigadier General William H. Seely III, commanding general of Task Force Iraq, the US-led military coalition against Islamic StateThe authenticity of the letter, which was addressed to the Iraqi defense ministry's Combined Joint Operations Baghdad, was confirmed to Reuters independently by an Iraqi military source."We respect your sovereign decision to order our departure," it said.
"There's been no decision whatsoever to leave Iraq," Esper said, when asked about the letter, adding there had also been no plans issued to prepare to leave.
"I don't know what that letter is ... We're trying to find out where that's coming from, what that is. But there's been no decision made to leave Iraq. Period."
The leaked letter from the US military to Iraq was instead a poorly worded draft document meant to only underscore increased movement of forces, the top US general told reporters.
"Poorly worded, implies withdrawal. That's not what's happening," US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a group of reporters, stressing there was no withdrawal being planned.
