June 01 2018
|
Sivan, 18, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

U.S.-led protectionism is threat to global economic recovery, Turkish deputy PM says

By REUTERS
May 31, 2018 23:03
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ISTANBUL - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday that US-led protectionism is the biggest threat to global economic recovery, as Washington decided to move ahead with tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

On Twitter, Simsek said that there are no winners to the protectionism game and chaos is the alternative to the existing rules-based system.

The United States said it was ending a two-month exemption from the tariffs for the two neighboring countries and the EU, potentially setting the stage for a trade war with some of America's top allies.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 1, 2018
N.Korea's Kim Jong Un says North's will for denuclearization 'unchanged'

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut