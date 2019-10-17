Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. may issue additional sanctions on Turkey -White House adviser Kudlow

By REUTERS
October 17, 2019 16:27
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - The United States is prepared to levy additional sanctions on Turkey if necessary, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday as Washington seeks to halt Ankara's offensive into northeastern Syria.

"We will use sanctions, and we may use more sanctions to keep Turkey in line," Kudlow told CNBC in an interview.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 17, 2019
Assad says will respond to Turkish aggression on any part of country

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings