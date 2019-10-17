U.S. may issue additional sanctions on Turkey -White House adviser Kudlow

WASHINGTON - The United States is prepared to levy additional sanctions on Turkey if necessary, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday as Washington seeks to halt Ankara's offensive into northeastern Syria.



"We will use sanctions, and we may use more sanctions to keep Turkey in line," Kudlow told CNBC in an interview.





