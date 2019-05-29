U.S. may suspend training Turkish pilots over Russia defense deal

Breaking news.
The United States is seriously considering suspending training for Turkish pilots on advanced F-35 fighter jets as Ankara moves ahead with plans to purchase a Russian missile defense system despite objections from Washington, sources told Reuters.
The two NATO allies have argued for months over Turkey's order for the Russian S-400 defenses, which Washington says are incompatible with the Western alliance's defense network and would pose a threat to U.S. F-35 stealth fighter jets which Turkey also plans to buy.
