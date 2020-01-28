The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US military recovers remains from Afghanistan plane crash

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 28, 2020 17:42
The United States on Tuesday recovered the remains of individuals from a U.S. military aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan and was in the process of confirming their identities, U.S. and Afghan officials told Reuters on Tuesday.
On Monday, the U.S. military said an E-11A aircraft had crashed in the province of Ghazni, but disputed claims by the Taliban militant group that they brought it down.
Earlier on Tuesday, Afghan forces and Taliban fighters clashed in a central region where the U.S. military plane crashed as the government tried to reach the wreckage site in a Taliban stronghold.
The U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said multiple attempts had been made to recover the remains but they had been hampered by the terrain and weather.
The official said the remains were believed to be of two service members who were on the plane.
The Pentagon declined to comment.
Ghazni provincial police chief, Khalid Wardak, told Reuters that two bodies were airlifted by U.S. forces from the crash site on Tuesday.
Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said Afghan forces backed by U.S. military support had tried to capture the area around the crashed aircraft and clashed with fighters of the Islamist militant group.
The attempt was repelled, he told Reuters, but the Taliban would allow a rescue team access to recover bodies from the crash site.
"Taliban fighters on the ground counted six bodies at the site of the U.S. airplane crash," he said, adding that while there could have been more, the militant group could not be certain, as fire had reduced everything to ashes.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, U.S. officials said the plane was carrying fewer than five people when it crashed, with one official saying initial information showed there were at least two.
The crashed jet, built by Bombardier Inc, is used to provide communication capabilities in remote locations.
The incident came as the Taliban and the United States have been in talks to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan.
Trump has long called for an end to U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, which began with an American invasion triggered by the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks that al Qaeda launched from then-Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.
Turkey says to retaliate against any attack by Syrian government on Idlib observation posts
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 05:19 PM
Syria government forces enter town south of Idlib - war monitor
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 04:05 PM
IDF forces arrest a man who crossed into Israel from Lebanon
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/28/2020 04:05 PM
Ryanair warns of job losses as 737 MAX delivery date slips
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 03:22 PM
Give Lebanon's cabinet a chance, say Christian religious leaders
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 03:06 PM
Japan confirms first case of coronavirus not related to Wuhan travel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/28/2020 12:16 PM
Thailand confirms 14 coronavirus cases, to screen travelers from China
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 12:00 PM
German auto supplier Webasto says two employees infected with coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 11:33 AM
WHO chief confident in China's ability to contain coronavirus, urges calm
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 10:46 AM
Current US government is the worst in America's history - Iran president
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 09:27 AM
Germany identifies first case of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 09:26 AM
Moscow governor signs Naama Issachar's pardon
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/28/2020 09:07 AM
South Korea to send charter flights to evacuate citizens from Wuhan
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 08:25 AM
Balloons with suspicious objects land in southern Israel
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 01/28/2020 08:24 AM
Kazakhstan restricts visas for Chinese citizens over coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 08:12 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by