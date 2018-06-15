June 15 2018
|
Tammuz, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

U.S. military targets senior militant in Afghanistan

By REUTERS
June 15, 2018 00:01
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - The US military said on Thursday it had carried out a strike aimed at a senior militant near the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and one US official said the target was believed to be the head of the Pakistani Taliban militant group.

"US forces conducted a counterterrorism strike, June 13, in Kunar province, close to the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which targeted a senior leader of a designated terrorist organization," Lieutenant-Colonel Martin O'Donnell, a spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan, said.

A US military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, say the target of the strike is believed to have been Mullah Fazlullah, the chief of the Pakistani Taliban group that has waged a decade-long insurgency in the South Asian nation.

The official said the status of Fazlullah was unclear.

In March the United States offered a $5-million reward for information on Fazlullah.



Related Content

Breaking news
June 15, 2018
FBI chief says agents will be held accountable for any misconduct

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut