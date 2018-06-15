U.S. military targets senior militant in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON - The US military said on Thursday it had carried out a strike aimed at a senior militant near the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and one US official said the target was believed to be the head of the Pakistani Taliban militant group.



"US forces conducted a counterterrorism strike, June 13, in Kunar province, close to the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which targeted a senior leader of a designated terrorist organization," Lieutenant-Colonel Martin O'Donnell, a spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan, said.



A US military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, say the target of the strike is believed to have been Mullah Fazlullah, the chief of the Pakistani Taliban group that has waged a decade-long insurgency in the South Asian nation.



The official said the status of Fazlullah was unclear.



In March the United States offered a $5-million reward for information on Fazlullah.







