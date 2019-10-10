U.S. official for SDF's political arm repeats call for Syrian no-fly zone

WASHINGTON - An official affiliated with Kurdish-led fighters in northeast Syria on Thursday repeated a call to impose a no-fly zone amid a Turkish offensive in the area.



"We ask for no-fly zone over our area. At least we will not have civilian casualties then," Sinam Mohamad, the U.S. co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council, the SDF's political arm, told reporters.

