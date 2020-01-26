US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders surges in early primary states

US Senator Bernie Sanders pulled ahead in a New Hampshire poll released on Sunday, bolstering evidence that he is gaining momentum with only days left until voting begins in the Democratic presidential contest.

Sanders led a poll of New Hampshire voters with 25% support. His closest competitor was former Vice President Joe Biden, with 16%, according to the poll released on Sunday by cable network CNN and the University of New Hampshire.

Most of the field of Democratic candidates vying to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election have turned their attention to Iowa, which holds the first contest on Feb. 3. New Hampshire will vote next.