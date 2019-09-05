U.S. proposes Trump-Rouhani meeting at upcoming UN General Assembly

The United States proposed a meeting between President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the fringes of an upcoming UN General Assembly meeting in New York, reported the Japanese Kyodo news agency on Thursday.





The US hopes that the meeting will take place around Sept. 25.



Earlier on Thursday as he departed to London, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged world leaders not to hold talks with Iran as they violate the JCPOA nuclear agreement and attempt to carry out attacks against Israel.

"Today we were told about another violation carried out by Iran, this time in relation to nuclear proliferation. It’s part of the aggressive actions of Iran in the international sphere and part of their attempts to carry out attacks against Israel, attempts which have not halted," said Netanyahu. "This is not the time to carry out talks with Iran, this is the time to pressure Iran."

Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.

