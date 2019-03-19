U.S. prosecutors, Transportation Department scrutinizing Boeing 737 MAX development

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
WASHINGTON/SEATTLE, March 18 - Federal prosecutors are scrutinizing the development of Boeing Co's 737 MAX jetliners which have been involved in two fatal crashes since October, a person briefed on the matter confirmed late Monday.
The U.S. Justice Department is looking at the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) oversight of Boeing, the person said.
Separately, the U.S. Department of Transportation's inspector general was also scrutinizing the FAA's oversight of Boeing and the development of the 737 MAX, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.
